Trolls target Jay Bhanushali’s daughter Tara for offering Namaz

Mumbai: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have been living a blissful life with their children. They became foster parents to Khushi and Rajveer, the children of their caretakers, after getting married in 2011. Tara, their daughter, was born in 2019, bringing them even more joy in their lives.

Jay and Mahhi’s Daughter Tara Attacked

Jay and Mahhi posted an adorable video of Tara on her Instagram handle on July 24, 2023. Tara was seen in the video offering Namaz while dressed in a printed kaftan and sporting a simple ponytail. The post was captioned “Shukran” with a folded hands emoji by the proud parents.

Unfortunately, this touching moment sparked harsh criticism from some netizens, who questioned the couple’s lifestyle and choices, making disparaging remarks about their daughter’s religious practises.

While many social media users flooded the comments section with love and support, the video, unfortunately, trolls had their field day who accused the couple of betraying their Hindu religion.

Mahhi Vij Responds To Trolls

On July 25, 2023, Mahhi Vij posted another video of herself and Tara visiting a temple on her daughter’s Insta account. Tara was seen praying to the deity with her hands folded in front of her. Mahhi gracefully responded to the trolls in her caption, expressing her disappointment with their hateful comments.

She defended her daughter’s right to practise her faith and urged haters to unfollow Tara if they weren’t capable of spreading love and positivity. She wrote, “Yeh un bakwaas logon ke liye ji hone dharm ko majak bana diya hai. You can unfollow Tara she doesnt want haters. As a mother i know what i am teaching goodluck to chothi soch wale log please get a life. Sad to see so much hatred. Meri beti ki chinta mat karo apne bachon ko sikhao.”

Check the comments below:

Jay and Mahhi’s resolute response to the trolls sends a powerful message about standing up to negativity and embracing diversity. The couple hopes that by focusing on raising their children with love and respect, they will inspire others to do the same.