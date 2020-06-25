Troop Bazaar Market to be closed till July 5

By Mohammed Hussain Updated: June 25, 2020, 11:36 pm IST
A store in Troop Bazaar

Hyderabad: The city’s famous sanitation market Troop Bazar which filled with vendors and shoppers, but unfortunately not anymore. The Sanitary Goods and Association announced on Thursday it will be closing all the shops from this upcoming Friday to July 5.

The association took this decision after the rapid growth in COVID-19 cases in GHMC limits.

The Association’s joint secretary told siasat.com that business was cut short this year because, COVID-19 affected the Bazaar.

“It was a hard call to close the market,” said a shop owner.

Due to the COVID-19, the Troop Bazaar market only has one entrance and one exit. This made trips to the market very inconvenient.

“It meant more of a wait for customers who came here in that they had to stand outside,” explained shopkeeper.

