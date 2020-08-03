Trott named England batting coach for Pak series: Report

Manchester, Aug 3 : Former England batsman Jonathan Trott has been named as the team’s batting caoch for their Test series against Pakistan which starts Wednesday. The two teams are scheduled to play three Tests followed by three T20Is.

Trott, who retired from all forms of the game in 2018, takes over the role from Graham Thorpe. According to Cricbuzz, former New Zealand spinner Jeetan Patel and Trott’s former Warwickshire teammate Graeme Welch will also join the coaching set-up.

Trott made his England debut in 2009 and went on to play 52 Tests. He scored 3835 runs including nine centuries and 19 fifties between 2009-2015 for ‘The Three Lions’. He was also part of the England team that became the No.1 ranked Test team in the world in 2011.

Trott’s domestic record is even more impressive as he scored 18,662 runs including 46 centuries and 92 fifties in 281 matches.

The first England-Pakistan Test will be played in Manchester starting Wednesday while the final two Tests are scheduled to be played in Southampton from August 13 and August 21 respectively.

The three T20Is, meanwhile, will be played at a single venue in Manchester on August 28, August 30 and September 1 respectively.

