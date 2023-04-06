Trouble in Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage?

Mumbai: A recent buzz on social media has sparked speculations about the marital status of Bollywood power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. Rumors started swirling after Abhishek’s absence from recent events including the NMACC launch, where only Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya were seen.

Social media has been abuzz with fans and gossipmongers speculating about the state of Aishwarya and Abhishek’s marriage, with some even suggesting that trouble may be brewing between the couple.

According to recent rumors, there have been claims that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been living separately with her daughter Aaradhya due to undisclosed issues with her in-laws, particularly her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan and sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan. These alleged issues have reportedly caused a strain in Aishwarya’s relationship with her husband Abhishek, leading her to live separately with her daughter.

Furthermore, Abhishek was not seen accompanying Aishwarya and Aaradhya at a recent NMACC event, which has fueled speculations about the state of their relationship.

However, it’s important not to jump to conclusions based on mere appearances and rumours. Let’s wait for an official announcement from the couple.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan got married in 2007. They welcomed their first child, daughter Aaradhya in 2011.