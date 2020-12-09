TRS activists booked for violence during Bharat Bandh

Hyderabad: Cases have been filed against TRS activists for allegedly resorting to violence during the Bharat Bandh on December 8.

Atleast four incidents were reported across Hyderabad where protestors have targetted the commercial establishments who were carrying out business depite a bandh call.

On Tuesday the TRS legislator Serilingampally Arekapudi Gandhi organized protest along with the followers, the police have errected a barricade to stop the protesters at kukatpally. Arguments broke out between the local public and the TRS activists during which the protesters have assaulted a man.

Likewise, the TRS protesters have barged into a beauty parlour at Ram Nagar and attacked the organizers and allegedly damaged the furniture. Nallakunta police have registered a case against TRS former corporator Hari Babu and his followers.

In Bhongir town under Rachakonda commissionerate limits two cases of property damage were reported upon which the police registered cases against the TRS protesters.