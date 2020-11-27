TRS, AIMIM destroyed Hyderabad city: BJP leader K Laxman

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) OBC Morcha national president K Laxman on Friday alleged that TRS and AIMIM have destroyed Hyderabad city.

“While BJP in Hyderabad is trying to bring into limelight the local issues that the people of Hyderabad are facing, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is trying to bring national issues into the GHMC election campaign. While we question the TRS about the promises that were made by them earlier and their failure in keeping up to the promises in solving the problems people are facing, they are diverting the local issues by bringing national topics,” Laxman told ANI.

“TRS and AIMIM have destroyed the heritage of Hyderabad in terms of religion and caste,” he added.

The BJP leader asked what problem does the TRS party have when BJP national leaders are coming to Hyderabad for GHMC election campaigning?

“They (BJP leaders) are the leaders of this nation and if they are coming for the election campaign, what problem do TRS have with that. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao isn’t even coming out into public. You can call in Dawood Ibrahim for your campaign, as we all are well aware of the relationship you share with AIMIM.”

Responding to AIMIM’s controversial statements on P.V.Narasimha Rao and NTR Ghat, he said, “Akbaruddin Owaisi must be ashamed of his statements on PV Narasimha Rao and Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao. PV Narasimha Rao had served this nation as Prime Minister and has worked for the betterment of people. He is the son of this Telangana. Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao too has served the people of Hyderabad and people are well aware of his work. I do not understand what these two parties AIMIM and TRS are willing to do to this state.”

Reportedly, during the GHMC election campaign, AIMIM Assembly floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi termed the memorials of PV Narasimha Rao (Gnan Bhoomi) and NT Rama Rao (NTR Ghat) constructed along the Necklace Road abutting Hussain Sagar as encroachments and demanded their removal.

