TRS-BJP ties: Rivalry in ‘Galli’, friendship in Delhi: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Uttam Kumar Reddy said Congress shall win Nagarjunasagar by-poll elections with a thumping majority and BJP will lose its deposit. Reddy was speaking at a protest meeting held at Indira Park in solidarity with the protesting farmers.

“There is a secret pact between TRS and BJP,” Reddy said. “Farmers are protesting for 44 days against the farm bills and PM is ‘inhumanly’ neglecting them. The talks are not being held to solve the issue rather it is being held in order to test the patience of the protesting farmers.”

Reddy said, “The demands of the protesting farmers are valid and hence we are on hunger strike to support them.” He accused the Chief Minister KCR of exploiting the emotions of the farmers. He said, “First the CM, his son, daughter, and nephew and all his cabinet ministers came out on street to protest in support of the farmers. But since his return from Delhi, he took a U-turn which indicates a secret pact between TRS and BJP. As a result of this pact, these two parties are faking rivalry in local politics while being friendly in Delhi.”

“KCR is turning back on his promise to waive off the farmers’ loans. The Congress shall hold a ‘Dharna’ on January 11 before all the collectors’ Offices across the state”, Reddy said. TPCC President informed that a round table meeting shall be held on January 10 at Gandhi Bhavan to discuss the farmers’ issues. “After his secret meeting in Delhi, KCR has announced the closure of the food grain purchasing centers in the state. We strongly condemn this move of the TS government,” Reddy said.