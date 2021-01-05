TRS, BJP trying to attract each other’s leaders

Hyderabad: In the wake of BJP’s win in Dubbaka bypoll and its impressive performance in recently concluded GHMC elections, there is a palpable tension between TRS and BJP. BJP leadership had fixed its target to bring their party to power in the state and they have started working to achieve their objectives. BJP is trying to entice TRS leaders to join it to weaken the latter. TRS is trying all it can do to save its leaders from poaching.

The BJP has emerged as strong opposition to TRS in Telangana state due to the weak position of state’s Congress. In 2014, the Congress was the main opposition party to the TRS but after the recent elections, it was relegated to the third position.

To confront BJP’s ‘Operation poaching’, the TRS started a counter-campaign to attract BJP leaders and party cadres to join TRS. Both these parties, while trying to stop their leaders from joining the other party, are going all out to poach leaders and cadres of the opponent. The policy of weakening each other shall have far-reaching consequences in the state’s politics.

BJP is eyeing Warangal and Khammam corporation elections in addition to two Graduate constituency seats. A recent statement of BJP’s President B Sanjay created a ripple as he claimed that 30 MLS of TRS are in touch with BJP.

No party gained an absolute majority in recently held GHMC elections. The BJP is trying to prevent TRS from getting the mayor’s post. Fearing BJP, TRS is forced to maintain a distance with its ally AIMIM. But the friendship between these two parties is bound to come to the fore on the eve of Mayor and Dy Mayor’s election.