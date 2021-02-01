TRS-BJP war of words intensifies after attack on MLA’s house

Hyderabad, Feb 1 : Police in Telangana booked 53 BJP workers for the attack on the residence of a TRS lawmaker following his remarks on the Ram temple even as the war of words between leaders of the two parties intensified on Monday.

Police in Hanamkonda in Warangal district arrested 39 of the accused and produced them before a magistrate, who sent them to 14 days judicial custody. They were subsequently sent to the Warangal Central Jail.

Police said 14 others involved in the attack were absconding.

A group of BJP leaders and workers had on Sunday attacked Parkala MLA Challa Dharma Reddy’s house with stones and eggs to protest his remarks criticising BJP for its campaign to collect donations for building Ram temple at Ayodhya.

He alleged that the BJP leaders were resorting to politics through collections in the name of Ram temple and asked them to make the accounts public. “In Telangana alone, they are collecting Rs 1,000 crore. This is in just one state. This shows how much they will be collecting in 29 states across the country.”

Following the attack on the MLA’s house, TRS workers ransacked the BJP office in Warangal.

Meanwhile, police arrested BJP MLA Raja Singh while he was on his way to Warangal from Hyderabad to inspect the BJP office.

Police stopped the MLA at Bibi Nagar and took him into custody along with his supporters. They were shifted to Pochampally police station.

In another development, a shutdown was observed in Parkal constituency to protest against the attack on Dharma Reddy’s house. TRS cadres staged protests condemning attack on the MLA’s house.

Some TRS workers set fire to the signboard of the BJP office in Parkal. Police arrested four TRS men.

Police have stepped up security across erstwhile Warangal district to prevent violence. Additional policemen were deployed at the residences of elected representatives.

Meanwhile, BJP workers tried to disrupt a programme attended by Industry Minister and TRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao at Konaraopet in Karimnagar district.

Protesting against Rama Rao’s warning to the BJP following attack on TRS MLA’s house, BJP workers raised slogans of ‘KTR go back’. The protest sparked tension, leading to arrest of the BJP workers.

Condemning the attack on MLA’s house, Rama Rao had warned BJP leaders not to test the patience of the TRS.

BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao alleged that Rama Rao is inciting TRS cadres. He claimed that all sections of people were voluntarily giving donations for Ram temple.

He also announced that protests will be held at all mandal headquarters on Tuesday against the TRS leaders’ remarks on Ram temple at Ayodhya. He said if the TRS MLA failed to apologise for his remarks, the BJP will announce its next course of action.

BJP national Vice President D.K. Aruna asked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to make his stand clear on the Ram temple.

However, Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod state that there is nothing wrong in what Dharma Reddy said, and said that BJP leaders were “resorting to the devil’s acts in the name of Ram”.

The minister said nobody is against the construction of Ram temple but the way the BJP is collecting donations and politicising the issue is objectionable.

She alleged that BJP leaders were resorting to cheap politics. They want to do attacks, go to jail and get sympathy in coming elections to Warangal Corporation.

“There is no great Hindu leader than the Chief Minister,” she said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.