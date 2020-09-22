Hyderabad: After the zero hour session members of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) along with many opposition members have walked out from the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, opposition leader said that the opposition will boycott the proceeding till the suspension of the 8 MP is revoked.

Reiterating the party stand, K Keshava Rao said that the real ruckus in the House has started only after the members opposing the bills were not allowed to speak. “What happened in the house was painful and we are sorry for that. But where is the chance for us to express our pain,” he said. He urged the chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu to revoke the suspension. The Congress was the first to walkout from the House along with members of the AAP, TMC and Left parties. Some parties like the NCP, SP, Shiv Sena and RJD also staged a walkout later.

Earlier the Rajya Sabha passed the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and amendments to essential commodities law.TRS boycotts Rajya Sabha, wants suspension of 8 MPs cancelled