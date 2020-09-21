TRS Corporator arrested for assaulting woman in Hyderabad

By Mohammed Hussain Published: 21st September 2020 7:07 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Monday arrested Ragam Narendra Yadav, Serilingampllay Corporator from the ruling TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi), for allegedy attacking a young woman on 13 September (Saturday night). The victim and her sister wrote about the issue social media and made public about what happened, following which a complaint with the police was lodged.

According to the complainant, the argument began when the victim asked the corporator to remove his car that was blocking the pathway leading to her house. The victim later took to Twiitter and Instagram detailing about how the incident had unfolded on Saturday night.

The Chandanagar police registered a case subsequently against the corporator under section 323 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code for outraging the modesty of women and for voluntarily causing hurt. The woman has also been booked for trespassing and provocation.

READ:  Ex-TRS MP Kavitha touches 1 million followers on Twitter
View this post on Instagram

RAGAM NAGENDER YADAV – TRS Corporator Serilingampally Division ASSAULTED ME IN FRONT OUR OWN HOUSE Is this the safety that you promised for young women IN THEIR OWN HOUSE?? Here is the video from TWO ANGLES Here’s what happened: I was returning home and NAGENDER YADAV’s car was in the way making it hard for me to make the turn into our house (pictures and videos attached). I politely requested him to move it and he refused saying “the drivers aren’t here, do I look like a driver to you?” (In Telugu:“Drivers intlo leru, nenu driverni kadu kada?”) After a lot of discussion and making me wait alone in the car for 20 minutes, he finally removed it but it wasn’t very civil (you can hear him trying to threaten me in the end). I was feeling unsafe so I ran towards my house. In a sort of retaliation, he made the security call our house, claiming that an ambulance was coming (the ambulance wasn’t actually there, it was a show that he put on using the siren the siren of his vehicle. HE DEMANDED we move our car which was parked right in front of our house in our usual space. We entertained his request even though we were very skeptical about it, and my dad went to remove the car for the ambulance that he claimed was here EVEN THOUGH THERE WAS NO EMERGENCY! This was at around 10PM IN THE NIGHT IN A GATED COMMUNITY. I was filming this whole event because because I was feeling unsafe and I wanted video proof that we were complying to his requests. HE ATTACKED ME in an attempt to knock my phone out of my hand because I was recording the event, and in the process HE HIT ME ON MY FACE AND BACK AND CORNERED ME AGAINST THE WALL! OUR SECURITY GUARD (in blue) WAS PRESENT AND DIDN’T DO ANYTHING, he also said he didn’t see anything. All the proof is attached as video and pictures, my sister even did an Instagram live stream to a few people as witnesses to the event. In the video you can see our neighbours, who are related to NAGENDER YADAV, also using crude language and hurling insults at us for no reason. @ktrtrs @telanganatoday @cmotelangana _sheteam @hyderabadcitypolice #womenssafety #physicalassault #hyderabad #telangana #hyderabadpolice #trs #ktrtrs

A post shared by Nanananananana!👅🌈 (@ananya_kurikala) on

The victim claimed in her post on social media that “I was returning home and NAGENDER YADAV’s car was in the way making it hard for me to make the turn into our house (pictures and videos attached). I politely requested him to move it and he refused saying “the drivers aren’t here; do I look like a driver to you?” (In Telugu: “Drivers intlo leru, nenu driverni kadu kada?”) After a lot of discussion and making me wait alone in the car for 20 minutes, he finally removed it but it wasn’t very civil (you can hear him trying to threaten me in the end). I was feeling unsafe so I ran towards my house.

In a sort of retaliation, he made the security call our house, claiming that an ambulance was coming (the ambulance wasn’t actually there, it was a show that he put on using the siren of his vehicle. HE DEMANDED we move our car which was parked right in front of our house in our usual space. We entertained his request even though we were very skeptical about it, and my dad went to remove the car for the ambulance that he claimed was here EVEN THOUGH THERE WAS NO EMERGENCY! This was at around 10PM IN THE NIGHT IN A GATED COMMUNITY.”

I was filming this whole event because I was feeling unsafe and I wanted video proof that we were complying with his requests.

Sources said that it is likely Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has taken this strict action against the Corporator to send across a strong message considering GHMC elections are round the corner in Hyderabad.

READ:  Hyderabad resumes direct air connectivity with Qatar
Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close