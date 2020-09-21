TRS Corporator arrested for assaulting woman in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Monday arrested Ragam Narendra Yadav, Serilingampllay Corporator from the ruling TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi), for allegedy attacking a young woman on 13 September (Saturday night). The victim and her sister wrote about the issue social media and made public about what happened, following which a complaint with the police was lodged.

According to the complainant, the argument began when the victim asked the corporator to remove his car that was blocking the pathway leading to her house. The victim later took to Twiitter and Instagram detailing about how the incident had unfolded on Saturday night.

The Chandanagar police registered a case subsequently against the corporator under section 323 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code for outraging the modesty of women and for voluntarily causing hurt. The woman has also been booked for trespassing and provocation.

The victim claimed in her post on social media that “I was returning home and NAGENDER YADAV’s car was in the way making it hard for me to make the turn into our house (pictures and videos attached). I politely requested him to move it and he refused saying “the drivers aren’t here; do I look like a driver to you?” (In Telugu: “Drivers intlo leru, nenu driverni kadu kada?”) After a lot of discussion and making me wait alone in the car for 20 minutes, he finally removed it but it wasn’t very civil (you can hear him trying to threaten me in the end). I was feeling unsafe so I ran towards my house.

In a sort of retaliation, he made the security call our house, claiming that an ambulance was coming (the ambulance wasn’t actually there, it was a show that he put on using the siren of his vehicle. HE DEMANDED we move our car which was parked right in front of our house in our usual space. We entertained his request even though we were very skeptical about it, and my dad went to remove the car for the ambulance that he claimed was here EVEN THOUGH THERE WAS NO EMERGENCY! This was at around 10PM IN THE NIGHT IN A GATED COMMUNITY.”

I was filming this whole event because I was feeling unsafe and I wanted video proof that we were complying with his requests.

Sources said that it is likely Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has taken this strict action against the Corporator to send across a strong message considering GHMC elections are round the corner in Hyderabad.