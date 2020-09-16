TRS corporator assaults a young lady after a dispute over car parking

By Nihad Amani Published: 16th September 2020 5:09 pm IST

Hyderabad: Ananya Kurikala, a resident of Lakshmi Vihar Phase-2 Nallagandla, Lingampalli has been attacked by Serilingampally TRS corporator Raga Nagender Yadav. After the two, the victim and the corporator were into verbal battle over a car parking the dispute escalated into an attack.

Nagendra Yadav resides in Lakshmi Vihar Phase 2 Colony in Serilingampally while Venugopal’s family also resides in the same colony. The fight started after Venugopal’s daughter, asked the corporator to move his car from her parking. And he did not agree.

The clash was videotaped by Venugopal’s second daughter. The corporator told the young woman not to take video as he was partially undressed. However, the controversy escalated when the video was taken without being heard.

The two lodged a complaint against each other at the Chandanagar police station. A case has been registered against both of them, Chandanagar Inspector Ravindra said. Police have registered a case under Section 323,509 against corporator Nagender Yadav and under Section 448,504 against the woman.

