TRS defeat in Huzurabad is the beginning of the end of KCR rule: Aravind

Hyderabad: BJP MP from Nizamabad D. Aravind today said that the defeat of the ruling TRS party in Huzurabad Assembly by-elections was the beginning of the end of the KCR rule in Telangana.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi, he said that there would be massive amount of dissidence in the TRS party in the coming days. The people of Huzurabad had taught a befitting lesson to the TRS party in the elections. He claimed that the sins committed by CM KCR had surrounded him now. He also said that the arrogance of the CM had burnt him completely. He said that the people of Telangana were waiting to see a rule by the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also said that the true golden Telangana was only possible by Narendra Modi led BJP. He said that the non implementation of Dalitha Bandhu scheme would repeat the Huzurabad Assembly seat results across Telangana state