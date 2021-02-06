TRS executive meeting; Will KCR make any significant announcement!

Hyderabad: The scheduled executive meeting of the ruling TRS party slated for Sunday assumes importance in view of the speculation and amid reports about the possible change of State’s leadership.

Intense speculation is on in recent days about party Chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao handing over the state’s stewardship to his son and party working President KT Rama Rao.

TRS leaders and ranks are now engaged in discussions over the possibility of KCR making any major announcement in the matter or indicating the time frame for the change over. There is also the possibility of the meeting turning out to be a routine one, some feel.

In addition to the office bearers and executive members, all the Ministers, party MPs, Legislators, Chairpersons of different Corporations, ZPs, Mayors of Municipal bodies were also invited for the meeting, making it an extended executive meet.

Party membership revival, formation of committees from village level to state level, holding a big meeting on party annual day April 27 and discussion on organizational affairs are the subject matters on agenda for the meeting, as mentioned in the media note.

However, party rank and file strongly feel that it is not going to be a routine one, buy something special will come out of it, particularly about change of leadership, which means change in the entire Ministry and organization set up.