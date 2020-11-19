TRS failed on promises made to unemployed youth during partition: CPI

Karimnagar: The ruling government in Telangana—TRS have been alleged for not fulfilling the promises made to unemployed youth who stood with the party during Telangana separation, claimed the opposition Communist party of India, Telangana.

Speaking to the media, here on Wednesday, party leaders said “After several struggles and movements, people had achieved separate Telangana State expecting that their lives would change and will get jobs, but the TRS had betrayed them. The unemployed youth are going to teach a fitting lesson to the TRS in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections like that of Dubbaka by-election.”

He further charged the TRS government of distributing money and liquor enormously in Dubbaka by-elections and said that they did not focus on public issues and never fulfilled its poll promises and this is the reason why TRS was defeated in Dubbaka by-polls.

Alleging the Center ruling party BJP the CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said that the BJP government at the Centre was trying to benefit corporate biggies and taking steps accordingly.

Recalling how the farmers have burnt their produce in frustration for not getting MSP, Venkat said, “Farmers are facing lot of problems without minimum support price (MSP) for the produce, which they had produced after investing huge amounts of money. “

Criticizing the ruling party’s both in the state and center he said that both the center and state are blaming each other on fixing MSP for fine variety of paddy and trying to cheat innocent farmers, he criticised.

He further demanded BJP State president to answer the question asked by Finance Minister Harish Rao regarding the MSP.

He further demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had to purchase paddy and corn that was produced in the State as per the directions of the government.

CPI leaders P Kedari, K Srujan Kumar, B Ashok, B Babu, J V Ramana Reddy, K Surendar, B Raji Reddy, B Mahendar, K Manikanta Reddy, B Ugendar and N Srinivas were present along with others.