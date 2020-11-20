TRS files all 150 nominations for GHMC elections

Hyderabad: The TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) has announced its 150 candidates and all of them have filed nominations for the forthcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections 2020 to be held on December 1.

Till Friday afternoon, 537 candidates have filed papers and 597 nominations have been filed. Submission of nomination papers for the GHMC election will conclude today.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC) latest data available, a total of 150 candidates from the TRS party filed their papers.

The TRS won 99 corporator seats out of 150 in the last GHMC polls. Its “friendly partner”, the All Indian Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen had won 44 seats (in the Old City areas), and together, they had essentially decimated the rest of the opposition parties like the Congress, BJP, and the Telugu Desam Party, which once had a stronghold in Hyderabad.

This year the TRS party has stood with 150 candidates for the municipal elections. According to sources, around 30 sitting corporators of the TRS party didn’t receive the ticket this time.

At the time of filing this report, 27 nominations were filed by the AIMIM party while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had filed 140 nominations and the Congress party have so far filed 63 nominations.