TRS GHMC poll manifesto to include measures to benefit Tollywood

Hyderabad: TRS to include measures to be taken to benefit the film industry in the TRS GHMC poll manifesto. In a review meeting at Telangan’s Pragathi Bhavan, Banjara Hills on Sunday Telangana’s CM assured that Tollywood—Telugu Film Industry his support and protection.

Representatives from the film industry explained to Chandrashekhar Rao the losses incurred by the industry due to the pandemic and requested his support. KCR said that the Telugu cinema would be provided concessions and exemptions as they are in losses amid the pandemic.

As stated by the Press statement KCR said, “The State government has taken several measures to attract industries to the State. In such a scenario, will the government keep quiet when an existing industry is in trouble? Hyderabad is the centre of a very large film industry like in Chennai, and lakhs of people are employed in it and are dependent on it.”

He also said that the industry would recover only if the film industry and government stand together. “We will include in the TRS GHMC poll manifesto the measures we will take for the benefit of the film industry.”

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Film Chamber President and General secretaries Narayan Das Narang, K L Damodar Prasad, Producers’ Council President C Kalyan, Distributor Sudhakar Reddy, Producer Niranjan Reddy and others participated in the meeting. It was also decided that a meeting would be held at actor Chiranjeevi’s house soon to discuss the matter threadbare.