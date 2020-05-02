TRS Govt aims to shape Hyderabad a traffic-free city

Hyderabad: MAUD Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday directed the civic body officials to speed up the ongoing road works. He said this is the working season and everyone has to be proactive in completing works as rains may come in the month of June.

Holding a meet with the authorities the Minister has reviewed the progress of works taken up by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in coordination with Hyderabad road Development Corporation on Saturday at Buddha Bhavan.

He told that the government’s aim is to make Hyderabad as traffic-free city as it is the fastest-growing city in India. He informed that Telangana state has got recognition as the state which has the best utilised lockdown period.

“Some more works will start from May month,” he added.

He has instructed officials to get ready for the completion of works as per timelines. He also told officials to expedite land acquisition issues where link road works are taken up under packages. At the same time, he said the humanitarian aspect shall prevail towards poor people and labor who are evacuated from that place.

Minister KTR discussing Hyderabad City master plan with GHMC Mayor on Saturday at Buddha Bhavan in Hyderabad.

The Minister has instructed the officials to provide rehabilitation to the evacuated persons.120 feet road width shall be maintained in those roads which are getting merged with link roads to national highways. In future these areas will be developed multifold with these roads, he said.

“Coordination should exist between HMDA and other wings to develop SRDP and link roads” He explained that the works should be taken up in such a way that it caters to the future needs.

He announced that the Hyderabad city master plan will be updated soon. Keeping in view the requirement land should be acquired and road works are to be taken up, he said. Minister instructed officials to acquire lands required on war foot basis for completion of ongoing railway underpass, railway over bridges, and other new projects.

He also informed us that there is no dearth of funds for land acquisition. GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, ExMP/Contract agency MD Pongulati Srinivas Reddy, EVDM Director Viswajith, CCP Devender Reddy, EnC Sridhar, Chief Engineer Jiyauddin, SEs, EEs, and other officials were present during the meeting.

