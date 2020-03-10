TRS govt is a curse to jobless youth, says Kodandaram

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder-president Prof. M. Kodandaram on Tuesday alleged that the TRS government has become a curse for the unemployed youth in the State. He made it clear that his party would fight on the problem of unemployment in the State.

Addressing mediapersons here, the TJS leader condemned the arrest of Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy and alleged that the State government deliberately filed non-bailable cases against Revanth Reddy. Kodandaram said he was hurt at the comments of CM KCR against the unemployed youth.

On the State budget,the TJS leader said the budget appeared to be aimed at putting more burden on the people. He demanded that the State government focus on filling the existing vacancies in the State. He alleged that the allocations to the education sector were very meagre. He also alleged that the State government was not in a position to take action against illegal educational institutions.