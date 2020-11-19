TRS govt enjoying while flood victims are suffering: Cong leader

Hyderabad: Congress has hit out at Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) over financial assistance to flood-affected people, and said that the poor have been made to stand in long queues amid coronavirus pandemic to get the money being provided by the state government.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Telangana Congress leader Dasoju Sravan said that it is very unfortunate that Chief Miniter K Chandrashekar Rao and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao seem to act in a completely “inhuman” way and have failed to understand the situation of the poor in Greater Hyderabad area.

“While there is a risk of the second wave of COVID-19, both KCR and KTR have compelled thousands of poor to stand in front of every e-seva centres in Hyderabad for receiving the promised Rs 10,000. Both KCR and KTR are acting without any sympathy towards the poor,” Sravan said.

“The TRS government can actually work on this issue and make sure that the money is directly deposited into the banks of flood-affected people. But they want to show that they have distributed Rs 500 crore to the affected people and by this, they want to gain votes and that is why they have created such a situation by making the poor stand in lines for hours in front of E-Seva centres,” he said.

The Congress leader said that the money was directly deposited into bank accounts of people during the lockdown and asked why it is not being done now.

“While people are afraid to come out of their homes due to corona situation, the TRS government has put a situation where people are supposed to stand in lines for Rs 10,000. The government is enjoying while the poor are suffering by standing for hours together in lines,” he said.

“The government has deposited the amount directly into the banks of people during the lockdown, so why is that the same is not being done now. So this is just for the GHMC elections. I request the people of Hyderabad to teach the TRS party a lesson in the upcoming GHMC elections,” Sravan added.

Furthermore, The party alleged the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for becoming a mute spectator, and demanded her to intervene and stop the distribution.

Nalgonda MP Komatireddy Venkatreddy, in a statement here on Wednesday, said the government has no right to disrespect the poor by making them stand in line for hours for the financial assistance. “The government said it will ensure that the flood relief reaches the homes of the victims, but now the poor are being made to stand in long lines,” he said.

Moreover, TPCC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan said the government which could have deposited the amount directly into the bank accounts of the flood victims, deliberately made them stand in lines.

Source: ANI