TRS govt filing false cases against BJP workers: Ramchander Rao



Hyderabad: BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government is misusing its power by targeting BJP workers and filing false cases against them, in a bid to win Dubbak Assembly seat in by-polls.

“Today polling is going on in Dubbak by-elections and the ruling party is bent upon retaining the seat. All TRS MLAs from adjoining constituencies are campaigning in the Siddipet district headquarters. Even today, which is a polling day, the TRS party members are still in Siddipet headquarters, which is against the Model Code of Conduct,” Rao told ANI.

“Yesterday night, some of TRS leaders were in a hotel trying to distribute money and the BJP leaders have prevented this from happening. In this process, there has been a conflict between the two-party members. The TRS party has lodged a false complaint against the BJP leaders and party members,” he alleged.

The BJP MLC said that the party has requested the Director-General of Police (DGP) and the Election Commission to take necessary actions against the culprits.

Source: ANI