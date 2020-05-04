TRS Govt hiding facts on COVID-19, alleges BJP

Hyderabad: BJP today expressed wonder what TRS Government is trying to hide as it tries to downplay and manipulate the facts regarding COVID19 disease and coronavirus spread in the state of Telangana.

Speaking to media BJP official Spokespersondemands clear explanation from Chief Minister KCR on why testing data is not being released since April 19th in daily health bulletins? While all other states in India are declaring the number of tests per day in the ICMR prescribed format to keep public informed, the TRS government is acting quite indifferently during this serious public health crisis.

Whether Minister KTR making a frivolous statement – “will there be medals for more testing ?” Or CM KCR downplaying any question on Testing numbers in the state in all his earlier press conferences, there’s a clear pattern of willful neglect by the TRS government.

BJP believes ‘testing’ is fundamental to controlling the spread of this contagion. Without massive testing, the state government is only shooting in the dark, with no idea of how much the virus has spread in the community.

BJP believes it’s bare common sense that without having to ‘test’, how can anyone trace and isolate infected from the uninfected? The TRS government seems to be clearly lacking this common sense when it comes to the need for increased ‘testing’ in the state.

There are visible and serious attempts to also under-report COVID19 caused deaths in the state of Telangana. All public and private hospitals across the state have been notified to not test any dead bodies for COVID19 too.

By not ‘testing’ and not linking any ‘deaths’ to COVID19, the state government seems to be attempting a complete cover-up of the virus spread and its disastrous impact in the state of Telangana.

Public health information is the right of every citizen. State government trying to hide, manipulate, and cover-up this information will lead to serious implications on public health and the public accountability of a democratically elected government.

BJP demands CM KCR to present facts on COVID19 in the state. It’s the constitutional right of every citizen to know the facts, as they are.

Ratna Chotrani

