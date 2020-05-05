TRS Govt not revealing correct number of Corona cases: BJP

Friends come out to purchase vegetables by covering their faces with homemade cover to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Hyderabad. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Hyderabad: Krishna Sagar Rao BJP Chief spokesperson alleged that the Telangana Government was not revealing the correct number of Corona cases.

Stating that the BJP was not satisfied with the number of corona tests conducted in Telangana. He alleged that the TRS Government was showing low corona results in Telangana.

He said that the TRS government had not released test data from April 19. Alleging that the Government was not following WHO Krishna Sagar Rao further alleged that the Government is playing with the lives of the people by not conducting a required number of tests in Telangana other states are far better than Telangana BJP leader said.

Without conducting tests how can the Government know the actual number of corona cases the BJP leader argued and demanded the Government to not only increase the number of Coronavirus test but to also follow the WHO Guidelines and ICMR guidelines.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.