TRS Govt. supporting sand mafia,land sharks alleges Prof.Kodandaram

Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder president Professor M. Kodandaram today slammed TRS led state government and alleged that the state government was working for sand mafia and land sharks in Telangana.

Speaking to media persons in the city, he said that while Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is at his camp office Pragathi Bhavan, all the opposition political parties were at Indira Park fighting for the solution of different problems faced by the people of the State . He said that the state was witnessing a health crisis and added that lives of several people of Telangana were collapsed due to Covid virus .

He alleged that CM KCR was coming up with several black laws in response to their fight for the fulfillment of various demands while claiming that dharani law introduced by the CM was helping only the rich. He said that nobody was aware of those who receive the dharani applications.

He demanded the state government to give pattas to all Podu land possessors. He alleged that the state government was not able to provide rehabilitation to those who lost their lands. He said that the number of suicides of the unemployed youth was also growing in the state due to lack of jobs . He said that would launch a legal fight on the issue of unemployment with the support of all the political parties of the state