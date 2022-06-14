Telangana: TRS govt taking revenge on oustees of Gouravelli project, says Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is taking revenge of sorts on the oustees of the Gouravelli project in Siddipet district by unleashing violence on them despite their sacrifices, BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Sanjay condemned the indiscriminate police attack on the protesting villagers of Gudatipalli seeking compensation for their lands acquired for the Gouravelli-Gandipalli project.

Criticizing the ‘authoritarian’ TRS regime, Sanjay questioned the attack on women, children, and elders and said that the oustees just asked for the compensation they are legally entitled to. He also stated that TRS leaders were incited against farmers of the village, while the police dragged away the oustees.

Sanjay said KCR called the displaced people gods and promised that their names will be immortalized as long as the project stands, but he is murdering the democracy by attacking them. He called KCR ‘blood-thirsty’, for being so harsh on those who sacrificed for the sake of the project.

The Karimnagar MP further demanded that the police forces from Gudatipalle, Husnabad be withdrawn immediately or the government must own responsibility for the dire consequences.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy also condemned ‘the attack on the oustees’ in the middle of the night before conducting the trial run. He demanded that the state government sanction 2BHK houses and a relief and rehabilitation (R&R) package for the oustees whose lands were taken away.