TRS Ibrahimpatnam MLA booked for abusing Yacharam BJP MPP

Hyderabad: TRS MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy of Ibrahimpatnam booked for allegedly abusing Yacharam BJP Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) Koppu Sukanya, on Thursday.

A case has been registered against TRS Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, for allegedly abusing BJP MPP. Case under charges of abusing the lady in the name of her caste and voluntarily causing hurt to her, has been booked under 509 IPC, Sec 3(1)(r) SC, ST POA Act 2015, & 323 of IPC against MLA Manchi Reedy Kishan Reddy, ACP Ibrahimpatnam & CI Ibrahimpatnam on the complaint of Koppu Sukanya BJP MPP of Yacharam.

Koppu Sukanya accused Ibrahimpatnam MLA and other TRS cadre of attacking her plus abusing her in the name of her caste after she raised a protocol issue during a groundbreaking ceremony.

Sukanya raised some objections While Ibrahimpatnam MLA was laying the foundation stone for Pharma city road at Nandivanapart Village of Yacharam mandal in Ranga Reddy district.

After which heated arguments followed and Koppu Sukanya told that she was roughed up by the Ibrahimpatnam MLA, Manchireddy supporters and even police officers.

Later she was admitted to the hospital in Hyderabad. She stated that there was some commotion at ground breaking function on Thursday.

Meanwhile, BJP state president, Bandi Sanjay Kumar along with TPCC SC wing president Preetam met Sukanya at the hospital. They both condemned the attack on Sukanya who belongs to Dalit caste.

