TRS indulged in enrolling bogus voters in MLC polls, alleges Congress

Hyderabad: Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Friday alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has indulged in enrolling bogus votes in the recent MLC elections.

Speaking to ANI, Sravan said, “The Congress Party have been time and again said that the TRS party is indulging in enrolling bogus votes in the recent Graduate MLC elections in Telangana.”

Sravan said that TRS leader and Chairperson of Tandur Municipal Corporation of Vikarabad district Swapna cast her vote in the Graduate MLC elections despite not having voting right as she is not a graduate.

“I wonder how the returning officer has allowed an illegal and bogus voter to come and vote,” he added.

The Congress leader said that this incident clearly shows how the TRS party has misused its authority. “I ask K Chandrashekhar Rao is he going to take action against her or not,” he said.

Sravan further said that if Rao holds any respect for the Constitution, then he must immediately suspend Swapna from his party. He also demanded the election authorities, particularly the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana to immediately file a criminal case against Swapna and make sure that she is removed from the Chairman position.

Speaking about the lake encroachments in Hyderabad city, Sravan said that he welcomes the interim verdict given by the High Court of Telangana directing the Government of Telangana to protect the lakes of Hyderabad.

“During Telangana agitations, it was one of the main agendas that the thousands of lakes in and around Hyderabad City be protected from encroachments in Hyderabad city. These lakes in and around Hyderabad City were always exposed to encroachments. So, during the Telangana agitations, we have kept an agenda that all the lakes in Telangana state be protected from encroachments,” he said.

He further said that the TRS government has failed to protect the lakes and said after the TRS came to power lake encroachments have multiplied.

“On behalf of the Congress Party, we demand that a fully empowered Hyderabad’s Lakes Protection Authority be constituted,” Sravan said.

He further added that by constituting a lakes protection authority, we can not only protect the ecology and environment but also can save Hyderabad from any Natural Disasters like the recent 2020 Hyderabad floods.