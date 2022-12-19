TRS insulting minorities in the name of subsidy loans: Congress

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress party has accused the TRS government of insulting the minority communities in the name of providing subsidy loans.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) minorities department Chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail, in a media statement on Monday, said that the TS Minorities Finance Corporation has recently invited applications from candidates belonging to the minority community to provide subsidy loans. However, he said a small amount of Rs 50 crore has been earmarked to provide loans to just 5,000 jobless youth across Telangana.

“The minority population in Telangana (as per the 2011 census) is 45,59,425 and it has increased significantly in the last decade. There are at least 12-15 lakh jobless youth among all the minority communities like Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Jains, etc., But the government intends to provide a loan of about Rs. 1 lakh to just 5,000 jobless youth. This is nothing but an open insult to all the minority communities in the State,” he said.

Abdullah Sohail said that the TRS did not provide a single rupee loan to minorities in the last eight years. He pointed out that nearly 1.53 lakh jobless youth had applied for a loan when TRS government sought applications in the year 2015-16. He said not a single application was cleared and then the TRS Govt stopped receiving such applications. He said despite several assurances given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), nothing was done to implement the economic empowerment scheme.

“TRS has invited loan applications after a gap of seven years. Instead of allocating a big amount to help a large number of jobless youth, KCR sanctioned a small amount of Rs. 50 crore only to cheat the minorities. Now the government will turn loan disbursals among 5,000 beneficiaries into a big event and use those pictures to create an impression as if it eradicated unemployment and poverty among minorities,” he said.

“The highest number of intended beneficiaries is 1,919 in the Hyderabad district where the minority population is 17,47,608. The lowest figure is just 10 in Jayashankar where the minority population is 9,492. Category-wise, the number of targetted beneficiaries is in single digits for several districts,” he said.

Abdullah Sohail said that the Congress party would soon launch a massive agitation to expose the failures of the TRS Govt in implementing the welfare schemes for minorities.