TRS is smuggling liquor by boats to Andhra, claims Uttam Kumar

Huzurnagar: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday alleged that Telangana’s ruling party is smuggling liquor by boats to Andhra Pradesh.

Uttam also urged people to go ahead with the slogan of ‘No LRS .. No TRS’ and advised people not to pay LRS. And also said that the ruling TRS have been minting money with ‘Sand-Land-Wine-Mine robbery’.

Signing the party campaign against the anti-farmer policies and bills adopted by both the Central and State governments the Congress chief in Huzurnagar said that the amendment to Commodity Bill and agricultural bills will cause loss to farmers and benefit to traders.

Speaking to media he said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is incurring a loss of Rs 10,000 each by insisting the farmers to cultivate thin variety of paddy under controlled cultivation and on the other hand is fooling people by paying them Rs 5,000 per acre in the name of Rythu Bandhu.

He also said that because of TRS uselessness Telangana’s farmers became invalid in the State. It is said that about 13 lakh acres Cotton and paddy crops in across the State were damaged after the incessant rains hit Telangana on October 13.

The MP alleged that TRS leaders occupied government land worth crores of rupees, which belong to municipal department