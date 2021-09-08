TRS leader Kaushik Reddy’s MLC nomination is put on hold: Governor

Hyderabad: The Governor of the State Tamilisai Soundararajan today commented over the issue of the nomination of the ruling TRS party leader P.Kaushik Reddy under her quota. She said that she had put the file related to the nomination of Reddy on hold.

Speaking to media persons at Raj Bhavan, she expressed her displeasure over the nomination of Reddy to the MLC post under the governor’s quota . She opined that it would be proper for the state government to nominate the names of those who has excelled in a specific field, to the MLC post under her quota .

She said that she would once again think about the proposals sent by the state government to nominate Kaushik Reddy to the post of the MLC and would soon declare her decision on the issue.

It may be noted here that the state cabinet recommended the name of Kaushik Reddy for the post of the MLC under the governor’s quota soon after he joined the ruling party and urged the governor to approve his name for the post. The file was immediately sent for the approval of the governor by the state cabinet .

It may be noted here that the governor had approved the name of folk singer Gorati Venkanna for the MLC’s post on the next of the receipt of the recommendation letter of the state cabinet .

Many political analysts are opining that Kaushik may not get the post under the governor’s quota as he did not excelled in any field.