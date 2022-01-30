TRS leader Kavitha appeals to CJI Ramana, Law Minister to strengthen rape laws in India

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday appealed the Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief Justice of India NV Ramana to strengthen rape laws in India.

“It’s been 30 years and justice is yet to be served to the victims, rather warriors of 1992 Ajmer Rape case. I humbly appeal to CJI Ramana and Kiren Rijiju, to consider framing laws and policies that give hope of speedy justice to our women,” Kalvakuntla tweeted.



Nizamabad MLC Kalvakuntla made the following tweet in reply to a tweet which talked about an incident that took place in Rajasthan’s POCSO courtroom where the victim, survivor of gang rape shouted at the judge, lawyer and the accused saying why is she being called again and again to the court for 30 years.



“A gang rape survivor’s anger tore through the old, yelling POCSO courtroom in Rajasthan’s Ajmer. “Why are you still calling me to court again and again? It has been 30 years,” she shouted at the judge, lawyers, and the accused present in the court,” reads the tweet.