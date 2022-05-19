TRS leader slams Revanth Reddy over his farmers’ suicide statement

Published: 19th May 2022
Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Palle Rajeshwar Reddy slammed state Congress president Revanth Reddy over his farmers’ suicide statement and called him a liar.

Addressing a press conference, the TRS leader said, “Revanth earlier said that 8,000 farmers died by suicide which is a lie. He does not know the difference between suicide and death.”

He further explained that since Scheme (Rythu Bima) was passed when a farmer dies due to different reasons, the government gives Rs 5 lakh under this scheme.

“More than 80,000 farmers who died due to different reasons were given money to their Kin,” he added.

Attacking Congress president Revanth, Rajeshwar asked if any farmer gets benefits in a Congress-ruled state.

The TRS leader further said people of the country do not believe Congress, especially the people of Telangana.

