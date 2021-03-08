TRS leaders intimidating voters in MLC polls: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress president Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday alleged that leaders from the ruling TRS are intimidating voters to make them vote in the favour of their candidates in the upcoming MLC elections (graduates constituencies).

Addressing a press conference today at Gandhi Bhavan, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and member of Parliament from Nalgonda seat said that leaders from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) are “adopting illegal means” to win the MLC elections.

“Ruling party leaders including ministers, MPs and MLAs are threatening voters and pressurizing them into taking oaths to vote in favour of the TRS,” alleged the TPCC chief, who added that the Congress has given videos of the same to the Election Commission.

Reddy said that the Congress party has gathered videos of illegal oath-taking events across six districts and submitted the same to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking action.

The TPCC chief demanded the ECI to take action against the malpractices and stated that inaction by the poll body in this regard would lead to the suspicion that the “commission was in collusion with the TRS to manipulate the MLC elections.”

Uttam Kumar Reddy also attacked TRS supremo and chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, stating that he “has no moral right” to seek votes either from employees or the unemployed youth. He said that KCR has not resolved any of their problems over the last seven years since he has been running the new state of Telangana.