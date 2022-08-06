TRS leaders pay respects to Prof Jayashankar on his birth anniversary

Hyderabad: Leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday paid respects to the late ideologue professor Kothapalli Jayashankar on the occasion of his 87th birth anniversary.

Chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) posted a tweet in which he said that the professor’s dream of an independent Telangana has been realised, and the state stands as an example for the rest of the country. “Professor Jayashankar lit the fire of separate statehood in the people by describing the trials and tribulations brought about by the unified state,” he said.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said that the life the professor led was extraordinary and the fight he led towards the Telangana movement was inspirational.

Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that professor Jayashankar left an indelible mark on the public as a professor and theoretician of a separate state of Telangana. “He was a fighter who raised the slogans of Telangana struggle on national and international platforms, in meetings and conferences of research institutes of universities,” he said, adding that youth should take the professor as an example.