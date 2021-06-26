TRS-led govt responsible for COVID-19 deaths in Telangana: Sharmila

Hyderabad: Y.S. Sharmila has criticized Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for not including the COVID-19 treatment in the Aaroyagsiri scheme.

On Friday, she visited Yallareddy Guda in the Karimnagar district and met the family members of the people who died due to COVID-19. She consoled the family members and enquired about their problems.

Speaking to the media, she said her father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had introduced the Aarogyasiri scheme for the poor people so that they can get free medical treatment in the hospitals. She said this kind of initiative was the first of its kind in the country and in the tenure of YSR, poor people were treated free of cost.

She added that the present state government has totally neglected the peoples’ health and their medical treatment. She said that the government has not taken up the responsibility of COVID-19 treatment. Due to government’s irresponsible behaviour, the poor people have sold their properties or took loans to bear the hospital expenses, she added.

She alleged that the private hospitals are charging bills between Rs.10-20 lakhs for the treatment of COVID-19.

Targeted KCR, Sharmila said that the CM has advised the people to get treatment in the government run hospitals, however, when he had contracted COVID-19, he got admitted in a private hospital.

She also demanded Rs.5 lakh compensation to the family members of COVID-19 victims.