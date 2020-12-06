TRS lends total support to farmers call for Bharat Bandh on December 8

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday extended total support to the Bharat Bandh on December 8 called by farmers protesting against the new agriculture laws.

In a statement today the Chief Minister appealed to party workers to make the December 8 bandh called by farmers successful in Telangana.

He said that the TRS rank and file would participate actively in the proposed Bandh.

KCR described as just the agitation of farmers against the Centre’s farm laws and recalled the TRS had raised its voice against them in Parliament.

He also said that the farmers should continue their agitation until the farm legislations are repealed.

“KCR recalled and reminded that since the Farm Bills would harm the interests of the farmers, the TRS opposed them in the Parliament. KCR felt that there is a need to continue the agitation till the Farm Bills are withdrawn” the statement said.

Farmer unions said they will intensify their agitation against the farm laws and will go ahead with the proposed ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8. The farmer organisations said they were not satisfied with amendments being proposed by the government in their several round of meetings with the Centre.

Previously the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Trinamool Congress and the Left parties, have announced their support to the countrywide strike by the farmers.

The Trinamool Congress is supporting farmers’ call for Monday’s bandh by holding Dharna in Kolkata on December 8,9 and10.

The Left parties, including Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc, have extended their solidarity with the farmers. In a joint statement released by them, the Left parties appealed to all other political parties and forces who stand with the farmers’ cause and have demanded the repeal of these laws to extend their support and cooperation to the December 8 bandh call.

The Delhi-Haryana border at Singhu, Tikri, Jharoda, Jhatikara, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao, Maniyari and Mangesh continues to remain closed. The Noida police on Saturday diverted traffic towards the DND (Delhi Noida Direct) flyway at the inter-state border after protesting farmers blocked the road leading to Delhi from here.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for over a week now against the three farm laws. The Centre is engaging with farmers to settle their differences.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

TRS President and Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao had extended the TRS’ total support to the Bharat Bandh declared on Dec 8 by the farmers. He said that the TRS rank and file would participate actively in the proposed Bandh. — TRS Party (@trspartyonline) December 6, 2020

Source: ANI