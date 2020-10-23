TRS, MIM equally responsible for devastation in Hyderabad: Congress

Hyderabad: Congress party has held TRS government responsible for the devastation in Hyderabad following rain and flood. It said that government should have taken preventive measures at the time of natural disasters. It said, TRS and its ally MIM dominate Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Hence both are equally responsible for the damages and people’s suffering caused by the recent rains. Former minister M Shashidhar, former MLA M Govinda Reddy, former deputy Mayor Rajkumar and Pradesh Congress spokesman G Niranjan termed the relief package announced by the government for the victims of flood as insufficient. He was speaking to media persons.

They said an aid of Rs 10,000 for affected families is quite insufficient. They must be given at least Rs 1,00,000 so that they can buy household items. Shashidhar Reddy said that the recent rains have exposed the hollow claims of chief minister KCR and his son KTR regarding the development of the city. He said had the government taken preventive measures, property loss could have reduced. He pointed out that government has no disaster management plan for Hyderabad. Chief Minister is the chairman of State Disaster Management Authority but not a single meeting was held during the past seven years.

G Niranjan said MIM is in power in Old City for the past 50 years but no step has been taken to eliminate backwardness of old city. He alleged that public representatives of MIM sold out the land of lakes by doing plotting on them. He said in view of the coming elections, state ministers are seen busy in relief work while the aid given by the government is insufficient.

Congress leaders claimed that state development happened during the period of Congress rule. They demanded generous funds for Telangana from the Centre.

Source: Siasat news