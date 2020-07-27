TRS Ministers Donate 100 ambulances on KTR’s birthday; people say gesture is late

Hyderabad: Ministers and other TRS leaders have come forward to donate ambulances with corona testing facilities in 32 districts in the State. Collectively the leaders have come forward to donate 100 ambulances. The ambulances would have oxygen and ventilator facility and would be used in rural areas. These ambulances would be made available in 15 days in one month. The leaders said that these ambulances can be helpful as mini hospitals.

The TRS leaders who came to meet and wished the party’s working president KT Rama Rao on his birthday, decided to donate for procuring ambulances on behalf of the party. When Health Minister Eatala Rajender came to meet KTR at his camp office, the Municipal Administration minister desired to donate six ambulances with corona testing facility.

Several other party leaders have also come forward to donate the ambulance.

Shame on TRS Leaders who are to Donate 100 Ambulances for Corona Patients on KTR's Birthday..All these Days they were Waiting for this Event even as Thousands of Patients Suffered pic.twitter.com/oTLBTVC3bK — M. Raza Abbas Zaidi (@RazaOldcity) July 26, 2020

Meanwhile, this gesture had been slammed by several people on twitter and called it a very late move. President of Arc of Old City—NGO wrote on twitter, “Shame on TRS leaders who are to donate 100 ambulances for corona patients on KTR’s Birthday. All these days they were waiting for this event even as thousands of patients suffered.”

People alleged that the minister should have come forward with help much earlier and shouldn’t have waited for KTR’s birthday.