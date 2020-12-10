TRS MLA Mahipal Reddy booked for allegedly threatening journalist

Sangareddy: A case has been registered against TRS Patencheru MLA G Mahipal Reddy on Wednesday for allegedly threatening and abusing a journalist for reporting a news article on the legislator’s alleged land grabbing in Sangareddy district.

Following a complaint from the journalist of a local newspaper, a case was registered under 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the SC/ST(Prevention of Atrocities) Act of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Patencheru police.

As per the reports, the journalist stated that it was a news article regarding encroachment of government lands near the Patancheruvu National Highway and the MLA was infuriated for mentioning his name. Soon after noticing the news report, the legislator phoned the journalist and threatened him with appalling consequences.

Nizamabad MP D Aravind condemned the attack of the scribe on his Twitter account.

Another GEM from TRS MLAs



Patancheru MLA threatened a journalist to chop off his limbs for writing against his land grabbing



Nizamabad MP D Aravind condemned the attack of the scribe on his Twitter account.

The journalist staged a protest here on Wednesday and demanded that the authorities take action against the legislator for abusing and threatening to kill the journalist.

As reports published by The New Indian Express, Patancheru DSP said that they are investigating the case and will take a legal opinion before taking further action.