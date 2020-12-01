TRS MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah passes away

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLA from Nagarjunasagar constituency Nomula Narasimhaiah (64) has passed away in the early hours of Tuesday. He is survived by wife and three children.

Narsimhaiah had tested positive for COVID-19 and later tested negative after treatment. However, his health condition remained unstable. With complaints of shortness of breath, Nomula was rushed to Apollo Hospital on Monday morning, where he succumbed.

A native of Nakrekal in Nalgonda district, Narsimhaiah was a former communist leader who won from Nakrekal assembly seat, twice as a CPI (M) candidate. He was an advocate by profession. In 2014, he joined the TRS party and unsuccessfully contested the general elections. In the elections held in 2018, he defeated Congress senior leader Janareddy and achieved a sensational victory.

Telangana Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock over the sudden demise of the MLA. The CM said, “Narasimhaiah would remain as the leader who worked for the people throughout his life. He said the death of Narasimhaiah would be a loss to the TRS party and the people in his constituency.”

TRS Working President KT Rama Rao also condoled the death. In his message, KTR said that Narasimhaiah political career continued with public struggle.