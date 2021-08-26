TRS MLA writes to Rahul Gandhi on Revanth Reddy’s ‘indecent’ remarks on KCR

Hyderabad: TRS MLA and Public Undertakings Committee (PUC) chairman A. Jeevan Reddy today wrote to Congress MP and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, bringing to his attention the “derogatory and indecent” remarks made on the state government by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A. Revanth Reddy.

Jeevan Reddy in his letter said that he will lodge a complaint with the government and argue to take necessary action against Revanth Reddy. In his letter, he pointed out that the Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra, which shares power with the Congress there, took action against BJP MP and union Narayan Rane (who was arrested and is out on bail for saying he would “slap” Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackarey).

“You have attached a high position to Revanth Reddy but being a MP he is using one parliamentary language without value for the position you have given him. The people of Telangana are unable to digest the language he use often in his recent meetings,” said Jeevan Reddy’s letter to Rahul Gandhi. In his letter, Jeevan Reddy also called Revanth a “prisoner” who is out on bail (for his involvement in the note-for-vote case half a decade ago).

A few days ago, Revanth Reddy at his concluding address at the two-day ‘Dalita Girijana Deeksha’ held by the Congress, called TRS supremo and Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) the “cheater of Chintamadaka’ (KCR’s native village). The TPCC president also hurled allegations against TRS MLA and state labour minister Ch. Malla Reddy over land-grabbing for the educational institutions he runs.

In response to Revanth Reddy’s allegations, Malla Reddy also called the TPCC chief “saale and kuthe”. He also challenged Revanth to quit as an MP and seek a fresh mandate. “If Revanth wins the by-election, I will quit public life for good,” said the state labour minister.