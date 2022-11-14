TRS MLAs poaching case: Bail plea of ‘BJP agents’ rejected

Hyderabad: The Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court at Nampally on Monday rejected the bail application of the three BJP ‘agents’ who tried to allegedly poach four TRS MLAs. They were arrested by the Moinabad police on October 28 for allegedly attempting to lure TRS legislators into the BJP party fold.

The three accused – Nanda Kumar, the owner of the two commercial establishments in Deccan Kitchen Hotel, Filmnagar, Swami Ramachandra Bharati alias S Satish Sharma from Faridabad near Delhi and Simhayajulu from Tirupati – were arrested by the Moinabad police last month. The BJP-affiliated men had allegedly offered huge amounts of money, prominent posts in the party and central government contracts to the TRS MLAs if they reportedly defected.

Following a complaint from Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, the Cyberabad police had arrested them and remanded them. “During the argument for bail petition the counsel for the government argued that the investigation is at the preliminary stage and if the three persons are released on bail there is scope for them to tamper with evidence and influence the witnesses,” police sources said. The three persons are presently in judicial remand and lodged in a Cherlapally Central Prison.

The Telangana government also formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the case. The SIT is headed by Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand\.

The team reportedly grilled all the three persons during two day police custody and found several important Bhartiya Janata Party leaders allegedly had a role in the case. The SIT raided and conducted searches at 10 places in the country.