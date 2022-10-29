TRS MLAs ‘poaching’ case: MLA Rohit Reddy’s security increased

Hyderabad: Amid the intensifying row over the alleged failed conspiracy to poach four MLAs of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) by three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ‘agents’, the state government on Saturday increased the security of Tandur legislator Pilot Rohit Reddy.

Since a case of criminal conspiracy and prevention of corruption was registered by the Moinabad police few days ago, TRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy turned out to be the main person in ‘exposing’ the BJP’s alleged plan to ‘destabilise’ the TRS-run state government.

On October 27, the Cyberabad police registered a case on the complaint of the TRS MLA Reddy, who claimed that the three accused Ramachandra Bharati, Nandakumar, and Simhayaji Nandu came to the farmhouse as part of the deal and ‘pressured’ them to join the BJP.

Rohit Reddy said that criminal cases would be filed if they do not join the ruling BJP. He said that he was offered Rs 100 crores to join the party. In the complaint, Reddy stated that a deal was made that if MLAs were brought in, they would be given Rs 50 crore each.

The police arrested the trio who tried to lure the MLAs with cash, government contracts and plumb posts.

Since the high-profile MLAs poaching case had drawn attention across the country and the alleged involvement of the BJP in the case, the TRS government after reviewing the threat perception to MLA Rohit Reddy decided to increase his security by deploying 4+4 gunmen and also provided a bulletproof car.