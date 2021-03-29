TRS MLC Kavitha gets jab at NIMS

Hyderabad: The daughter of the Chief Minister of the State KCR and the ruling TRS party MLC K. Kavitha took the Covid 19 vaccine today. She went to city based NIMS hospital and took the first dose of the vaccine.

Speaking on the occasion, she told the people of the state that nobody should have any myths and wrong opinions about the side effects of the vaccine and urged them to come forward in a brave manner and took the vaccine .

The Rajya Sabha MP of the ruling TRS party Santosh Kumar also received the vaccine at NIMS along with his wife. He also urged all eligible persons of the state to take the vaccine.

On the other hand, state agriculture minister S. Niranjan Reddy also received the vaccine shot at NIMS. Speaking on the occasion he urged the people of the state to strictly follow Covid 19 prevention rules by keeping in view of the spreading of the second phase of the virus.