TRS MP Banda Prakash resigns from Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MP Banda Prakash has resigned from the Rajya Sabha membership and his resignation has been accepted, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu made the announcement on Monday.

Soon after the House assembled for the day and papers were laid on the table, the Rajya Sabha Chairman announced that Prakash has quit from the Upper House membership.

The Chairman said that he received a letter from Prakash on December 2 and his resignation was accepted on December 4.

Prakash has been nominated under MLC quota though he has two years term as MP. Prakash was to retire in April 2024. Other MLCs who got elected along with him took oath recently. He could not do so due to his membership in Rajya Sabha. Now, he will take oath as MLC on Monday or Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till noon following a ruckus created by Opposition parties over the suspension of 12 members of Parliament.

The ruckus started soon after the papers were laid on the table and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge requested the Chairman to direct the Home Minister to speak over the Nagaland incident that occurred on Saturday claiming several civilians’ lives in firing by security forces.

Amid the din, the Chairman directed to start Zero Hour and subsequently adjourned the House till noon as the ruckus continued.