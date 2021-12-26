TRS MP plants saplings in Hyderabad as part of ‘Green India’ initiative

Published: 26th December 2021
Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Rajya Sabha MP Joginipalli Santosh on Sunday planted saplings with personalities from the television and film industry in response to ‘Green India Challenge’, an initiative launched by MP Santosh Kumar.

As a part of the challenge, celebrities from the Film and TV industries took part in Planting trees at GHMC park in Jubilee Hills, Prashasan Nagar.

In this program, Director Sampath Nandi, Kadambari Kiran, TV Artist Actress Meena, Bigg Boss Contestants Manas, Kajal, Zabardast Rakesh, Adire Abhi, TV Federation Founder Naga Balasuresh Kumar, TV Artists Sana, Mina, Vaibhav Surya, Rajendra, Tarzan, Puli Vasu, Prasad, Deepti Bajpayee etc. participated and planted plants.

Since the inception of the Green India Challenge, many people including political leaders and Bollywood stars have participated in this drive.

