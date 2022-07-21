TRS MPs stage walkout in Lok Sabha in protest against GST hike

Other opposition party including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Trinamool Congress (TMC) also staged a walkout from the house.

21st July 2022
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) staged a walkout in Lok Sabha in protest against the Central government’s decision to increase the Goods and Services Tax (GST), on Thursday.

While Congress MPs staged a protest against Sonia Gandhi’s ED summon in Lok Sabha, other opposition party including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Trinamool Congress (TMC) also staged a walkout from the house.

When the four-day parliamentary session began on Thursday, TRS leader Nama Nageswara Rao pressed for a discussion on the GST. When the Speaker refused to let them, the party’s MPs staged a walkout in protest.

On Wednesday, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) staged a protest in Telangana over 5 percent GST on milk products. The protest was held in several districts in the state, including the main centre of Thungathurthi Nalagonda, Ambedkar chowrastha in Mothur of Yadadri-Bhongir district, Adilabad, and several places at Karimnagar.

