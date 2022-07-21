TRS MPs stage walkout in Lok Sabha in protest against GST hike

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) staged a walkout in Lok Sabha in protest against the Central government’s decision to increase the Goods and Services Tax (GST), on Thursday.

While Congress MPs staged a protest against Sonia Gandhi’s ED summon in Lok Sabha, other opposition party including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Trinamool Congress (TMC) also staged a walkout from the house.

When the four-day parliamentary session began on Thursday, TRS leader Nama Nageswara Rao pressed for a discussion on the GST. When the Speaker refused to let them, the party’s MPs staged a walkout in protest.

On Wednesday, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) staged a protest in Telangana over 5 percent GST on milk products. The protest was held in several districts in the state, including the main centre of Thungathurthi Nalagonda, Ambedkar chowrastha in Mothur of Yadadri-Bhongir district, Adilabad, and several places at Karimnagar.