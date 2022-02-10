TRS MPs walk out of RS until Chairman accepts privilege motion against PM Modi

New Delhi: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs on Thursday walked out from the Rajya Sabha until the Chairman accepts the privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier in the day, TRS MPs moved a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement in the Rajya Sabha on the passing of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill.

The notice of privilege motion submitted by TRS MP Dr K Keshava Rao on Thursday read, “We, the undersigned members of Rajya Sabha, wish to move a privilege motion under Rule 187, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement in the House on February 8, 2022, during the motion of President’s Address on the passing of the Aandhra Pradesh Re-Organization Bill in the most ‘shameful manner’ in the two Houses of Parliament.

The statement attempts to show the Parliament Houses in “a bad and contemptuous manner, denigrating and demeaning the procedures and proceedings of the House and its functioning”, the notice read.