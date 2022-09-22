TRS NRIs to amass support for KCR’s entry into national politics

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) Non-Resident Indians (NRI) wing is prepared to make contact with NRIs from other states who are residing overseas in order to rally support for chief minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is soon to enter the national political arena.

“The NRI wing will play its part by raising awareness about KCR’s contribution to the development of Telangana among NRIs living throughout the world and the significance of his presence in national politics for the advancement of the nation,” said Mahesh Bigala, coordinator of the TRS NRI wing, in a press note.

According to the press release, Mahesh met TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday at the latter’s office in this city and briefed him on the activities of the TRS NRI wing in various nations, including the progress of the statue of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao’s unveiling in Australia on October 22 of this year.

He talked about NRIs’ opinions on KCR’s entry into politics as well as the part Telangana NRIs would play in educating other NRIs.

Mahesh Bigala (extreme left) with KTR. Photo: Twitter.

The TRS NRIs also applauded the state government’s choice to honour Dr. BR Ambedkar by renaming the new integrated State Secretariat facility in his honour.