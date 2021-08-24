TRS office to be opened in New Delhi; KCR to lay foundation on Sept 2

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on September 2 will lay foundation to the 1200-sq meter big party office to be constructed in the national capital.

TRS parliamentary party members, among others, will be invited to the foundation laying ceremony, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said here.

This was revealed at the state-level party meet conducted by KCR at TRS Bhavan on Tuesday. KTR, TRS parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao, other legislators were present at the meeting.

Speaking after the meeting, KTR said that formation of village committees and the process for ward-level committees shall also begin from September 2. Besides, zonal, municipal, urban and district-level committee formation shall also be completed in the month of September, he added.

KTR also said that the party’s two-decade celebrations will be conducted in October or November.